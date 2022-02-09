Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of LNC opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 133,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,837,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also