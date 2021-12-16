Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

IBCP opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

