Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank First in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Bank First stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bank First by 33.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Bank First during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank First by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

