Piper Sandler Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $160.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

