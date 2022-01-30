Piper Sandler Comments on Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MNRL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

NYSE MNRL opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 2.29. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.41%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

