Piper Sandler Comments on Shake Shack Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $72.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Shake Shack by 412.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

