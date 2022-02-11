Piper Sandler Comments on Valero Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of VLO opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $90.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

