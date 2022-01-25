Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday.

Shares of WABC opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

