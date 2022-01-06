Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Down 67.5% in December

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Pipestone Energy stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKBEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is basic economics?