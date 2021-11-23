Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT): Price Now Near $89.33; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PLNT

Currently, PLNT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.34 (0.38%) from the hour prior. PLNT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PLNT ranks 13th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Entertainment stocks.

PLNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PLNT’s price is up $0.34 (0.38%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PLNT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PLNT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PLNT: Daily RSI Analysis For PLNT, its RSI is now at 14.2857.

PLNT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market