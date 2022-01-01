Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from a rise in membership sign-ups, strategic partnerships and international expansion. This along with focus on digitalization initiatives bode well. Given the growth potential on the back of changing market dynamics along with tailwinds related to the health and wellness, the company remains optimistic for a 4,000-plus domestic store opportunity over the long term. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for current year and next year have witnessed upward revisions, indicating investors’ optimism regarding stock growth potential. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Also, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.20. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 607,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $41,675,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

