PlayFuel One Day Volume Tops $357,067.00 (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 61% against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $968,224.12 and $357,067.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

