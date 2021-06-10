Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK): Price Now Near $25.28; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PLTK

At the time of this writing, PLTK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-1.21%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PLTK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, PLTK ranks 177th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PLTK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PLTK’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.08%) from the day prior. PLTK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Playtika Holding Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.