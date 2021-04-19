Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK): Price Up $0.06 (0.23)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.1 (-0.38)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PLTK

Currently, PLTK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.38%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PLTK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PLTK’s price is up $0.06 (0.23%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PLTK’s price action over the past 90 days.

