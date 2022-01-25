Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLTK. Macquarie assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. Playtika has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 3,527.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

