PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 8.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 15,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,505,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $401,000.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing