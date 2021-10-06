Plexus Corp (PLXS): Price Now Near $91.74; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PLXS

Currently, PLXS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PLXS has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on PLXS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PLXS ranks 111th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

PLXS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PLXS’s price is down $-0.88 (-0.95%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PLXS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PLXS: Daily RSI Analysis PLXS’s RSI now stands at 62.0438.

PLXS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market