Plexus Corp (PLXS): Price Now Near $92.79; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PLXS

At the time of this writing, PLXS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PLXS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PLXS ranks 101st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

PLXS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PLXS’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.11%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PLXS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Plexus Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PLXS: Daily RSI Analysis For PLXS, its RSI is now at 52.0833.

PLXS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market