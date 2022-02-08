PlutusDeFi Price Hits $0.10 (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About PlutusDeFi

PLT is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

