PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 13,348 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Phillips 66 worth $55,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 544,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

