PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VVV opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

