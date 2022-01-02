PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $74.79 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $74,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 84.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.53.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $136.50 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

