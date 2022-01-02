PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $73.74 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $74.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03.

