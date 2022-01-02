PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Fortinet worth $97,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fortinet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $359.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors