Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (PNC): Price Down $-1.21 (-0.7)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.43 (-0.83)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PNC

At the time of this writing, PNC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.43 (-0.83%) from the hour prior. PNC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on PNC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PNC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PNC’s price is down $-1.21 (-0.7%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row PNC has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on PNC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

