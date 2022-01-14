PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $9,154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $48.68 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

