PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 202,983 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,983 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.57% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $77,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

IGF opened at $47.59 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

