PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 42.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).