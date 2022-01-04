PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,849 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $27,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.60.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).