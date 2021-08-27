Pnm Resources Inc (PNM): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.03)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PNM

Currently, PNM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.09%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PNM ranks 82nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

PNM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PNM’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.03%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PNM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PNM: Daily RSI Analysis For PNM, its RSI is now at 85.7143.

PNM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For PNM News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on PNM may find value in this recent story:

PNM Resources’ (PNM) Clean Energy Goals & CAPEX Bode Well

PNM Resources’ (PNM) focus on generating green energy and its planned investments are likely to fortify its operations further.

