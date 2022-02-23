Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Body

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $7,406,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $6,104,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

