Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 720,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,513 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $25,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

