Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,486 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,373,000 after acquiring an additional 139,603 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

