Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $82,000 Holdings in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Graphite Bio were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 199,894 shares of company stock worth $1,830,813. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $34.00.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

