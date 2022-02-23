Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $660,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Body

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after buying an additional 82,732 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after buying an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

