Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VBIV stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

