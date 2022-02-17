Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 84,399 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,399 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,059 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.95.

NYSE RNG opened at $164.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $430.25.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

