Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $62,000 Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 14.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,740,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.
CWK stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.
In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
