Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $62,000 Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Body

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 14.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,740,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

CWK stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).