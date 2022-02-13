Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 225,907 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,907 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 734,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 172,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,734,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 452,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,050,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

