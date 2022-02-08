Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires Shares of 750,000 Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $122,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $443.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

