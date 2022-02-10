Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes $203,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NIO by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,992 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NIO opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

