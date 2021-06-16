Polaris Inc (PII): Price Now Near $130.19; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PII
Currently, PII (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.86 (0.66%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, PII ranks 47th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
PII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, PII’s price is down $-0.64 (-0.49%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PII’s price action over the past 90 days.
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Keeps the Momentum Rolling at the Baja 500 MINNEAPOLIS, Jun 15, 2021–The RZR Factory Racing team scored three wins and seven podiums across the Pro UTV classes at the 2021 Baja 500.
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Keeps the Momentum Rolling at the Baja 500
MINNEAPOLIS, Jun 15, 2021–The RZR Factory Racing team scored three wins and seven podiums across the Pro UTV classes at the 2021 Baja 500.
