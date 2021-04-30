Polaris Inc (PII): Price Now Near $137.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PII

Currently, PII (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.11 (-1.51%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PII ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

PII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PII’s price is up $0.1 (0.07%) from the day prior. PII has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PII’s price action over the past 90 days.

For PII News Traders

Investors and traders in PII may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

