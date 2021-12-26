PolkaWar Market Cap Tops $6.86 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $1.03 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.16 or 0.08062495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,830.46 or 0.99786910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00052784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,188 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,188 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

