Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. Polymet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.41.
About Polymet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polymet Mining (PLM)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Want More Great Investing Ideas?