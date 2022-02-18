Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Polymet Mining stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. Polymet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

About Polymet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

See Also