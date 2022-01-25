Popular (BPOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Popular to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Popular stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

