Popular Inc (BPOP): Price Now Near $81.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BPOP

Currently, BPOP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BPOP has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BPOP ranks 130th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

BPOP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BPOP’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.15%) from the day prior. BPOP has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BPOP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BPOP: Daily RSI Analysis For BPOP, its RSI is now at 92.2078.

BPOP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error