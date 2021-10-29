Popular Inc (BPOP): Price Now Near $81.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BPOP

At the time of this writing, BPOP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.05%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BPOP has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BPOP ranks 52nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

BPOP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BPOP’s price is up $0.37 (0.45%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BPOP has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BPOP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BPOP: Daily RSI Analysis BPOP’s RSI now stands at 21.288.

BPOP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

