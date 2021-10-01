Portland General Electric Co (POR): Price Up $0.1 (0.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for POR

At the moment, POR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as POR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

POR ranks 31st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

POR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, POR’s price is up $0.1 (0.21%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Portland General Electric Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For POR, its RSI is now at 39.8539.

POR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For POR News Traders

Investors and traders in POR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Friday, October 29

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, October 29, to review its third quarter 2021 financial results.

