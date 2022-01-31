POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in POSCO by 698,600.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in POSCO by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in POSCO by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in POSCO by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKX. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. POSCO has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

